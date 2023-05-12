Police say juvenile behind active shooter threat at School of the Osage school

School of the Osage
School of the Osage(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Osage Beach Police Department identified a person of interest in the investigation regarding the most recent threat of an active shooter at the School of the Osage.

Investigators say the person of interest is a juvenile. They do not believe there is a threat to the students and staff. Next week, police will add additional officers on campus.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Osage Beach Police Department at 573- 302-2010.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Postal Service suspends mail delivery for Springfield neighborhood following dog incident.
U.S. Postal Service suspends mail delivery for Springfield neighborhood following dog incident
Missouri Highway Patrol says woman jumped out of truck, hit and killed by car in Hickory County
Reduced speed in a work zone
Fact Finders: Do you need to reduce speed in work zones when workers are not there?
Police are investigating the death of a man at a Springfield park.
Police say man died from a self-inflicted gunshot at park in Springfield, Mo.
A few storms may redevelop in the western Ozarks by midday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered storms through the weekend

Latest News

(AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)
Deadline nears for Missouri lawmakers to raise bar to change constitution
Severe storms possible today
investigators say Rodney Allen Fox faces several arrest warrants out of Howell County.
Police arrest man who escaped custody in West Plains, Mo., neighborhood
A few storms may redevelop in the western Ozarks by midday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered storms through the weekend