Police say juvenile behind active shooter threat at School of the Osage school

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Osage Beach Police Department identified a person of interest in the investigation regarding the most recent threat of an active shooter at the School of the Osage.

Investigators say the person of interest is a juvenile. They do not believe there is a threat to the students and staff. Next week, police will add additional officers on campus.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Osage Beach Police Department at 573- 302-2010.

