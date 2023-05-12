Police searching for man who escaped custody in West Plains, Mo., neighborhood

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The West Plains Police Department is searching for a man who escaped the custody of officers on Friday morning.

The incident happened in the area of Cherry and Aid Avenue. Police say the white man is approximately in his 40s, wearing a black shirt and blue shorts. The male ran on foot from officers.

Police have not released why police attempted the arrest.

Contact the West Plains Police Department at 417-256-2244 if you know anything about this case.

