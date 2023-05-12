Proposed changes coming to Chadwick, Mo. ATV trail; U.S. Forest Service to host open house for public input

SPARTA, Mo. (KY3) - The U.S. Forest Service is hosting a meeting on Saturday to hear public input about changes to the ATV trails in Chadwick.

They’re proposing several changes to the ATV trails in the area according to Cody Norris, Public Affairs Officer for the Mark Twain National Forest.

“A big part of this is we need to do some forest management in the area, we need to improve the condition of the forest for forest health,” said Norris. “There’s also an aspect about fixing up the trail system. We know that’s a really popular OHV trail, and we want to make sure that when riders come out they’re enjoying it.”

A few of the changes they want to make include clearing out old trees and stands, some that have fallen over, for forest health and to protect visitors. Other aspects include fixing up the trail tread and erosion control, as well as widening trails for 66 inch vehicle-width, instead of the current 50 inch vehicle-width limit.

The widening of the trails would allow for side-by-sides to travel on the trail system according to Norris.

“This wouldn’t be for the whole trail system, but we’re looking at maybe a loop within it to accommodate side-by-sides, which have grown in popularity over the last couple of decades,” said Norris.

Not everyone is happy with the proposed changes, however. Motorcycle riders like Bryan Warren say that adding side-by-sides could be a concern for safety.

“Mainly the safety issue with the side-by-sides. You know, that’s a 1,800 pound vehicle versus a 250 pound dirt bike,” said Warren. “Where they’ve done this in the past, there’s been a lot of safety issues, people get killed, get run over, you know, by the side-by-sides.”

Warren is also concerned about what the Forest Service’s equipment will do to cause erosion in the forest.

“I’ve been riding these trails since 1985, and they always preach to us not to get off the trails because it causes erosion,” said Warren. “When they bring logging equipment in, they’re going to have to widen these trails up to get logging equipment, big semi-trucks in. Well, that’s going to create way more erosion than the single-track dirt bike.”

Saturday’s meeting is hopefully to clear up any confusion between the Forest Service and bikers. Norris hopes they can have a good discussion about what concerns people like Warren may have.

“We’re always wanting to learn more about the users and how they’re enjoying the trails and if there are any challenges to that enjoyment,” said Norris. “So definitely, if they see something that they really like about the project, we want to hear about it. On the other side, if they see something they don’t like about the plan, we want to hear that too.”

Warren, on the other hand, hopes the Forest Service is open to listening to their concerns.

“I mean, I feel like their mind’s already made up,” said Warren. “Hopefully they listen to us.”

Warren says if the proposed changes go through, he and his friends, along with other riders, will likely have to find new places to ride their dirt bikes.

“We’ll go elsewhere,” said Warren. “Yeah, yeah we’ll go elsewhere.”

Saturday’s meeting takes place from noon to 6 at the Sparta Community Building. That’s located at 7302 State Highway 14 in Sparta.

There will be presentations as well as answers to any questions the community may have. If you can’t make the meeting, public comments will be accepted online through May 29. You can submit comments here, put Chadwick Project #63131 in the subject line.

