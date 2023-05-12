SCHEDULE RELEASE: NFL releases 2023-2024 Kansas City Chiefs schedule
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Kansas City Chiefs have released its full schedule for the 2023-24 regular season!
REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
Date - Opponent - Time - Network
Thursday, Sept. 7 - Detroit Lions - 7:20 p.m. - KY3
Sunday, Sept. 17 - at Jacksonville Jaguars - 12:00 p.m. - CBS
Sunday, Sept. 24 - Chicago Bears - 3:25 p.m. - FOX
Sunday, Oct. 1 - at New York Jets - 7:20 p.m. - KY3
Sunday, Oct. 8 - at Minnesota Vikings - 3:25 p.m. - CBS
Thursday, Oct. 12 - Denver Broncos - 7:15 p.m. - PRIME VIDEO
Sunday, Oct. 22 - Los Angeles Chargers - 3:25 p.m. - CBS
Sunday, Oct. 29 - at Denver Broncos - 3:25 p.m. - CBS
Sunday, Nov. 5 - Miami Dolphins (Germany) - 8:30 a.m. - NFLN
Sunday, Nov. 12 - BYE WEEK
Monday, Nov. 20 - Philadelphia Eagles - 7:15 p.m. - KSPR
Sunday, Nov. 26 - at Las Vegas Raiders - 3:25 p.m. - CBS
Sunday, Dec. 3 - at Green Bay Packers - 7:20 p.m. - KY3
Sunday, Dec. 10 - Buffalo Bills - 3:25 p.m. - CBS
Monday, Dec. 18 - at New England Patriots - 7:15 p.m. - KSPR
Monday, Dec. 25 - Las Vegas Raiders - 12:00 p.m. - CBS
Sunday, Dec. 31 - Cincinnati Bengals - 3:25 p.m. - CBS
Sat/Sun, Jan. 6/7 - at Los Angeles Chargers - TBD - TBD
