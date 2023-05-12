SCHEDULE RELEASE: NFL releases 2023-2024 Kansas City Chiefs schedule

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass under pressure during the...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass under pressure during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Kansas City Chiefs have released its full schedule for the 2023-24 regular season!

REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

Date - Opponent - Time - Network

Thursday, Sept. 7 - Detroit Lions - 7:20 p.m. - KY3

Sunday, Sept. 17 - at Jacksonville Jaguars - 12:00 p.m. - CBS

Sunday, Sept. 24 - Chicago Bears - 3:25 p.m. - FOX

Sunday, Oct. 1 - at New York Jets - 7:20 p.m. - KY3

Sunday, Oct. 8 - at Minnesota Vikings - 3:25 p.m. - CBS

Thursday, Oct. 12 - Denver Broncos - 7:15 p.m. - PRIME VIDEO

Sunday, Oct. 22 - Los Angeles Chargers - 3:25 p.m. - CBS

Sunday, Oct. 29 - at Denver Broncos - 3:25 p.m. - CBS

Sunday, Nov. 5 - Miami Dolphins (Germany) - 8:30 a.m. - NFLN

Sunday, Nov. 12 - BYE WEEK

Monday, Nov. 20 - Philadelphia Eagles - 7:15 p.m. - KSPR

Sunday, Nov. 26 - at Las Vegas Raiders - 3:25 p.m. - CBS

Sunday, Dec. 3 - at Green Bay Packers - 7:20 p.m. - KY3

Sunday, Dec. 10 - Buffalo Bills - 3:25 p.m. - CBS

Monday, Dec. 18 - at New England Patriots - 7:15 p.m. - KSPR

Monday, Dec. 25 - Las Vegas Raiders - 12:00 p.m. - CBS

Sunday, Dec. 31 - Cincinnati Bengals - 3:25 p.m. - CBS

Sat/Sun, Jan. 6/7 - at Los Angeles Chargers - TBD - TBD

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

