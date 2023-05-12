Sheriff: Buggy driver, horse killed in crash with utility truck

A horse-drawn buggy and a Ford utility truck were involved in a deadly crash in Indiana this week. (Source: WNDU)
By WNDU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - An Indiana woman and a horse are dead after police say a buggy was struck by a utility truck Friday morning.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office reports first responders were called regarding a crash on County Road 800 at about 10:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a horse-drawn buggy and a Ford F-350 utility truck involved in the crash.

Investigators said the utility truck, driven by a 43-year-old man, failed to pass the buggy and ended up striking it from behind.

The female driver of the buggy was pronounced dead at the scene, and the horse also died from its injuries.

Authorities identified the woman killed as 58-year-old Fannie Mae Bontrager.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Postal Service suspends mail delivery for Springfield neighborhood following dog incident.
U.S. Postal Service suspends mail delivery for Springfield neighborhood following dog incident
Missouri Highway Patrol says woman jumped out of truck, hit and killed by car in Hickory County
Reduced speed in a work zone
Fact Finders: Do you need to reduce speed in work zones when workers are not there?
Police are investigating the death of a man at a Springfield park.
Police say man died from a self-inflicted gunshot at park in Springfield, Mo.
A few storms may redevelop in the western Ozarks by midday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Off and On Weekend Storms

Latest News

The Saint Louis Zoo took the wraps off plans for the experience for children and families. The...
‘Destination Discovery’ coming to the Saint Louis Zoo
A new pedestrian underpass opened on the campus of Missouri State University.
New pedestrian underpass opens on Missouri State University campus
New pedestrian underpass opens on Missouri State University campus
MoDOT I-44 crash
Multi-car crash backing up traffic on I-44 near Mount Vernon
An older brother was able to help save his sister from being abducted, Michigan police say.
Brother uses slingshot to save sister from being abducted, police say