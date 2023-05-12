Springfield Police Department steps up patrols in north Springfield neighborhoods

Chief Paul Williams says officers on overtime are patrolling hot-spots and it’s funded by...
Chief Paul Williams says officers on overtime are patrolling hot-spots and it’s funded by vacancy savings(KY3)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crackdown on crime is happening in north Springfield as police have stepped up patrols.

It comes from ongoing complaints from citizens and businesses near Kearney and Glenstone. The patrols started in December. The patrols then expanded to Kearney and Kansas. Police say they noticed it was many of the same people causing problems in both of those locations.

The community crime map shows issues with robberies, auto theft, and stealing.

“We’ve been taking officers on overtime using some of the vacancy savings and hitting areas where citizens and business owners residents are complaining,” said Springfield police Chief Paul Williams. ”Business owners say it’s already making an impact.”

Since December, officers have kept an eye on North Glenstone from Kearney to I-44, making more than 30 arrests, with 17 more arrests at Kearney and Kansas.

One business owner says the increase in patrol is needed.

”Just like everywhere else, it comes and goes, and you just got to watch yourself and your business,” said Larry Curry, business owner. “A little bit more patrol would be nice.”

Chief Paul Williams says the department will reassess in early June to see if the increased efforts need to stay.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Postal Service suspends mail delivery for Springfield neighborhood following dog incident.
U.S. Postal Service suspends mail delivery for Springfield neighborhood following dog incident
Police are investigating the death of a man at a Springfield park.
Police say man died from a self-inflicted gunshot at park in Springfield, Mo.
A few storms are possible early Friday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms Not Out of the Forecast Yet
Reduced speed in a work zone
Fact Finders: Do you need to reduce speed in work zones when workers are not there?
Danika Noble/Diggins, Mo.
Bear sightings begin, again, in the Ozarks

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass under pressure during the...
SCHEDULE RELEASE: NFL releases 2023-2024 Kansas City Chiefs schedule
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol walks out of the dugout after designated hitter...
Last-place St. Louis Cardinals trying to find their way
The mobile app can be used by teachers, staff and administrators to communicate with each other...
Governor offers a free mobile app to help Missouri public schools during times of emergency
Governor offers a free mobile app to help Missouri public schools during times of emergency