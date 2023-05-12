Springfield Police Department steps up patrols in north Springfield neighborhoods

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crackdown on crime is happening in north Springfield as police have stepped up patrols.

It comes from ongoing complaints from citizens and businesses near Kearney and Glenstone. The patrols started in December. The patrols then expanded to Kearney and Kansas. Police say they noticed it was many of the same people causing problems in both of those locations.

The community crime map shows issues with robberies, auto theft, and stealing.

“We’ve been taking officers on overtime using some of the vacancy savings and hitting areas where citizens and business owners residents are complaining,” said Springfield police Chief Paul Williams. ”Business owners say it’s already making an impact.”

Since December, officers have kept an eye on North Glenstone from Kearney to I-44, making more than 30 arrests, with 17 more arrests at Kearney and Kansas.

One business owner says the increase in patrol is needed.

”Just like everywhere else, it comes and goes, and you just got to watch yourself and your business,” said Larry Curry, business owner. “A little bit more patrol would be nice.”

Chief Paul Williams says the department will reassess in early June to see if the increased efforts need to stay.

