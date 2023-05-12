Teen identified as body found in burned truck in Arkansas

Crime Scene tape
Crime Scene tape(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUTTGART, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas authorities say the body found inside a burned pickup truck has been identified as a teenager who was reported missing.

According to the Arkansas County Sheriff’s Office, teams at the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory identified 19-year-old Johnny Howard of Stuttgart.

Deputies discovered his body inside the burned vehicle on May 4 near Stuttgart, KARK-TV reported.

Stuttgart Police Department records show a missing persons report for Howard was filed less than two hours after the body and the truck were found. The department said the truck had been reported stolen two days earlier.

An investigation continues.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Postal Service suspends mail delivery for Springfield neighborhood following dog incident.
U.S. Postal Service suspends mail delivery for Springfield neighborhood following dog incident
Missouri Highway Patrol says woman jumped out of truck, hit and killed by car in Hickory County
Reduced speed in a work zone
Fact Finders: Do you need to reduce speed in work zones when workers are not there?
Police are investigating the death of a man at a Springfield park.
Police say man died from a self-inflicted gunshot at park in Springfield, Mo.
Hit and miss storms are forecast for Saturday afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Off and On Weekend Storms

Latest News

Tick bites are on the rise in the Ozarks.
Active early tick season underway across the Ozarks
Camden County GPS
Camden County patrol cars get safety upgrade
Camden County patrol cars get safety upgrade
Hit and miss storms are forecast for Saturday afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Off and On Weekend Storms