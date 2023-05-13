Hundreds participate in Nixa’s citywide garage sale

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Garage sale lovers got some great weather Saturday to pick through hundreds of sales happening in Nixa.

Nearly 200 residents signed up to sell over the weekend during the citywide garage sale.

You could find cool items from clothes and household items, toys and games, and everything in between. City officials also added a new feature, an official map of garage sale locations.

Sellers could sign up to have their addresses listed along with some of the things they’re selling.

“We love the Nixa City Wide Garage Sale. It gives us a chance to be able to get all of our stuff out of garage sale with everyone, not just ourselves. So it brings more people to our community,” said Nixa resident Kim Bowler.

If you weren’t able to get out Saturday, the citywide sale continues Sunday. The fall citywide sale is scheduled to happen in September

