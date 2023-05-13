Longtime umpire Don Denkinger dies at age of 86

FILE - St. Louis Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog, left, is ejected by home plate umpire Don...
FILE - St. Louis Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog, left, is ejected by home plate umpire Don Denkinger, center, during Game 7 of the baseball team's World Series against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo., Oct. 27, 1985. At right is Royals' Jim Sundberg. The umpires ordered Ranger Tom Paciorek back to third in the dispute and Valentine protested the game. Denkinger, a major league umpire for three decades whose blown call in the 1985 World Series overshadowed a three-decade career of excellence, died Friday, May 12, 2023. He was 86.(Joe Ledford | AP Photo/Joe Ledford)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It may have been the worst call of his career, but it helped the Royals survive Game 6 of the 1985 World Series!

We’ve just learned that longtime umpire Don Denkinger has died.

It’s not totally his fault the St. Louis Cardinals lost that series; they unraveled after the bad call.

Denkinger was 86 years old.

CBS Sports reported that no cause of death has been provided yet.

“Denkinger umpired 3,824 regular season MLB games, with his last full season coming in 1993, before retiring in 1998,” CBS Sports wrote.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MoDOT I-44 crash
Multi-car crash backing up traffic on I-44 near Mount Vernon
Chief Paul Williams says officers on overtime are patrolling hot-spots and it’s funded by...
Springfield Police Department steps up patrols in north Springfield neighborhoods
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Four malnourished horses rescued in Greene County, Mo.
Richard Gillette operates Premiere Exterior Solutions. Last year in an email to On Your Side,...
On Your Side Investigation Update: Better Business Bureau revokes Nixa company’s accreditation
Missouri Highway Patrol says woman jumped out of truck, hit and killed by car in Hickory County

Latest News

A general view of Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL playoff game between the...
Red Friday for Chiefs Kingdom: Tickets now available for purchase
O-Zone: Ash Grove using a little swagger to push through unbeaten season
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass under pressure during the...
SCHEDULE RELEASE: NFL releases 2023-2024 Kansas City Chiefs schedule
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol walks out of the dugout after designated hitter...
Last-place St. Louis Cardinals trying to find their way