Missouri child killed after being hit by a train

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARDIN, Mo. (KY3) - A child from Hardin, Missouri has died after she was hit by a train Saturday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 8:50 a.m. when the child was stationary on the train tracks and then was hit.

The Ray County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook that deputies assisted in the investigation.

