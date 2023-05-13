Neosho, Mo. man killed in 10 vehicle crash on I-44 near Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Neosho, Missouri has died after a 10 car crash Friday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-44 at the 43 mile-marker, just two miles west of Mount Vernon.

The crash occurred when a 2016 semi-truck drove into stopped congested traffic. The semi hit a BMW 5501, the BMW hit a different semi-truck. The 2016 semi continued driving and hit a Toyota RAV4, the RAV4 then hit a Honda Civic. The 2016 semi continued and crashed into a Kia Sorrento, the Kia then hit a Toyota Prius. And again the 2016 semi crashed into another car, a Chrysler Town and County van, the van then hit a GMC Sierra. The GMC Sierra then hit a Chrysler 300.

The crash report says the driver of the BMW was pronounced dead at a Mercy Hospital in Springfield. He has been identified as 37-year-old Rodger Alexander.

Other drivers involved in the crash suffered minor to moderate injuries and were taken to hospitals in Joplin and Springfield. Every person involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt.

Those involved in the crash were from Springfield, Mo., De Soto, Mo., Neosho, Mo., New Mexico, Georgia, Kansas, and Illinois.

This crash marks MSHP Troop D’s 35th fatal crash in 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.