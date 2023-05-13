One dead after reported tornado in south Texas near U.S.-Mexico border

The storm follows an outbreak of dozens of tornadoes in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado...
The storm follows an outbreak of dozens of tornadoes in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado that caused damage but no reported deaths.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead following a reported tornado early Saturday morning in south Texas near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Port Isabel Police Chief Robert Lopez reported one person was killed when the storm struck the unincorporated community of Laguna Heights at about 4 a.m. Saturday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Angelica Soria in Brownsville.

Police referred questions to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, which declined to comment.

Cameron County Emergency Management officials did not return a phone call for comment.

Soria said a weather service investigator was assessing damage to confirm if the damage and death were caused by a tornado.

The storm follows an outbreak of dozens of tornadoes in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado that caused damage but no reported deaths.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MoDOT I-44 crash
Multi-car crash backing up traffic on I-44 near Mount Vernon
Chief Paul Williams says officers on overtime are patrolling hot-spots and it’s funded by...
Springfield Police Department steps up patrols in north Springfield neighborhoods
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Four malnourished horses rescued in Greene County, Mo.
Richard Gillette operates Premiere Exterior Solutions. Last year in an email to On Your Side,...
On Your Side Investigation Update: Better Business Bureau revokes Nixa company’s accreditation
Missouri Highway Patrol says woman jumped out of truck, hit and killed by car in Hickory County

Latest News

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seen in a car during a visit at a military air base...
Pope Francis meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, left, and Planned Parenthood South Atlantic CEO Jenny Black...
North Carolina governor vetoes abortion limits, launches override showdown
Charleigh Gatewood
Baby born with rare condition leaves hospital after 511 days
Warm and muggy weekend