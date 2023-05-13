WATCH: Student attends graduation ceremony, accepts diploma 38 weeks pregnant

A college student accepted her degree while 38 weeks pregnant. (Source: Henry Ford College/MAGNIFI U/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN, Mich. (Gray News/TMX) - A college student in Michigan got to skip to the head of the line to receive her diploma this month.

Kelsey Hudie was allowed to receive her diploma a little earlier than the rest of her class as she was about to give birth.

Henry Ford College shared video of the ceremony that included Hudie getting her diploma while 38 weeks pregnant.

Russell Kavalhuna, the school’s president, announced Hudie’s pregnancy to the graduating class, explaining that she needed to make a quick exit after receiving her diploma.

“There is one person who cannot wait any longer. I hope you will allow me to quickly move through one degree before we do the rest of you all,” Kavalhuna said.

Hudie then can be seen joining Kavalhuna on stage to receive her diploma as a lullaby played in the background with the crowd and her fellow graduates applauding.

According to reports, Hudie welcomed her baby girl, Nyla, following the ceremony.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Fatal I-44 Mount Vernon Crash
Neosho, Mo. man killed in 10 vehicle crash on I-44 near Mount Vernon
Chief Paul Williams says officers on overtime are patrolling hot-spots and it’s funded by...
Springfield Police Department steps up patrols in north Springfield neighborhoods
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Four malnourished horses rescued in Greene County, Mo.
Mid 80s with storm chances
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered weekend storms
Richard Gillette operates Premiere Exterior Solutions. Last year in an email to On Your Side,...
On Your Side Investigation Update: Better Business Bureau revokes Nixa company’s accreditation

Latest News

A college student accepted her degree while 38 weeks pregnant.
College student accepts her degree while pregnant
Courtesy: Dickerson Park Zoo
Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield offering free admission for moms on Mother’s Day
This image made available by Vatican News shows Pope Francis meeting Ukrainian President...
Pope Francis meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican
Fatal I-44 Mount Vernon Crash
Neosho, Mo. man killed in 10 vehicle crash on I-44 near Mount Vernon