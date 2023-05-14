2 dead, 2 injured in fatal crash in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Sunday, May 14, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash at 5:21 a.m. in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

According to the MSHP crash report, Nicholas Cauble was driving with passengers Benjamin Asher, Stephen Langston and Keagen Winkler, each 20 years old from Cape Girardeau.

They were traveling westbound on Cypress Road at County Road 621, 1 mile north of Cape Girardeau, when the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign. The vehicle crossed County Road 621, running off the right side the roadway before overturning in a creek bed.

Passengers Langston and Winkler were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

Driver Cauble and passenger Asher were both pronounced dead at the scene by Cape Girardeau Co. Coroner Wavis Jordan at 6:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.