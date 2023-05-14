Christian County authorities looking for man involved in an armed robbery in Saddlebrooke

Christian County armed robbery
Christian County armed robbery(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SADDLEBROOKE, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who robbed a convenience store in Saddlebrooke Sunday morning.

According to Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole, the robbery happened at the Saddlebrooke Convenient store off Highway 65 around 7:15 a.m.

Sheriff Cole says the suspect is either a light-skinned Black man or a Hispanic man. The man was seen wearing a black coat, grey hoodie, and sunglasses. He showed the clerk a handgun and asked for money. The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating how much money was stolen.

The suspect then ran from the gas station on foot. Christian County deputies are still searching the area for him and are looking at any other nearby security video to see the man.

If anyone has information on this incident, they are encouraged to call the Christian County Sheriff’s Office at 417-582-5330 or 911. Sheriff Cole urges anyone to not approach the man as he is considered armed and dangerous.

