Family dispute leads to shooting in Walmart parking lot in Poplar Bluff

Rodger Rice, 39, was taken into custody after shooting his brother following a verbal dispute
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A verbal dispute between brothers led to a shooting last night in the parking lot of a Poplar Bluff Walmart.

Around 10 p.m. on May 13, Rodger Rice, 39, was arguing with his brother. The dispute escalated to the point the suspect shot the victim once then fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center then transferred to a Cape Girardeau hospital. He received treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

Rodger Rice was located on the following morning on May 14. Rice was lodged in the Butler County Jail on the following charges:

  • 1st Degree Assault
  • Unlawful Use of a Weapon
  • Armed Criminal Action
  • 1st Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child

The filing of formal charges by the Butler County Prosecutor are pending. The investigation is currently ongoing.

