Man in serious condition after getting shot multiple times overnight in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man in his 20s was taken to a Springfield hospital with multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers were sent to a house in the 800 block of N. Concord around 4 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and sent him to the hospital in serious but stable condition. Police say the man is expected to live.

Police are searching for a suspect and say the incident was isolated with no threat to the public.

