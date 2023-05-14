Man in serious condition after getting shot multiple times overnight in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man in his 20s was taken to a Springfield hospital with multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers were sent to a house in the 800 block of N. Concord around 4 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and sent him to the hospital in serious but stable condition. Police say the man is expected to live.

Police are searching for a suspect and say the incident was isolated with no threat to the public.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.