MoDOT to begin replacement project on I-44 bridge in Greene County this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT is adding another bridge to its list of current bridge projects, as part of the I-44 Corridor Bridge Bundle Design-Build Project.

The bridge is the westbound I-44 bridge over Pickerel Creek west of Springfield near mile-marker 64.2. Starting Monday, May 15, crews will begin building crossover lanes in the median.

Once those lanes are complete, MoDOT will close the westbound bridge as crews demolish the existing bridge and build the new one. MoDOT says both lanes of westbound I-44 traffic will be shifted onto the eastbound bridge during construction which is expected to last until late fall 2023.

Construction crews will also add new barrier walls, guardrail at the ends of the bridge, and new permanent striping. MoDOT says the current bridge was built in 1960 and is in a deteriorating condition. Nearly 40,000 vehicles cross the bridge daily.

Traffic Impacts:

Drivers can expect traffic reduced to one lane on westbound I-44 during nighttime hours (7 p.m.-7 a.m., Monday-Sunday) while contractor crews build crossover lanes in the median

Speed limit reduced to 60 mph through the work zone during single-lane configuration

All westbound I-44 lanes OPEN to traffic during daytime hours

When crossover lanes are completed, westbound Pickerel Creek bridge will CLOSE and both westbound I-44 lanes will be shifted to the eastbound Pickerel Creek bridge

Two lanes of traffic in each direction will be maintained in this configuration for the duration of the project, which is expected to last until late fall 2023

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone

Drivers should consider alternate routes during the project

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

MoDOT currently has another bridge project crews are working on near Mount Vernon.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

