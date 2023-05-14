Mother of Springfield murdered teenager relieved after jury finds another teenager guilty

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The family of a Springfield teen murdered in the summer of 2022 is trying to find a way to make a difference.

A jury found Keymond Brown guilty of shooting and killing Jaiden Falls near a convenience store on South Scenic Avenue. Jaidan Falls’ mother, Janine Newman, explains what they went through.

”Was it worth it? You took my son,” said Newman. “In the process, you took your own life? Was it worth it?”

Jaiden Falls died on July 30. Newman said she has not spoken to Brown.

“A person who murdered somebody, you would think they’d be at least remorseful, and he’s showed us no remorse,” said Newman.

Newman said Jaiden was a great person and loved to play basketball and football. She said to her surprise, he was an organ donor without her even knowing.

“At 17, This kid is thinking about saving other people’s lives, should something happen to his own, and that right there shows who he was,” said Newman.

Investigators said they identified Brown as the shooter through nearby surveillance video. He, too, was 17 at the time of the crime.

Newman said after the months-long legal process, she almost couldn’t hold it in when the verdict was read.

“I had to kind of hold it all in until we left the courtroom, but I was very relieved,” said Newman. “In tears, we all were.”

Newman said it is up to lawmakers to change teen gun violence.

“Until something is done, it’s just going to continue,” said Newman. “It’s never going to change. Were all just relieved it’s finally, (it is) finally coming to an end.”

Newman said after this, she wants to do something to help kids with gun violence so no one else has to end up like her son.

Brown’s sentencing is scheduled for mid-June.

