Multiple people injured in two-car crash near Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Six people were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash near Bolivar Sunday afternoon.

According to the City of Bolivar, the crash happened at the intersection of Missouri Highway 13 and E. 490th Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say between the two cars, there were six people involved, and everyone was sent to the hospital for further medical treatment. There were two medical helicopters called to the scene as well.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

“There were families who stopped and provided assistance to those in need and to the first responders. We thank those citizens who helped and made a greater impact than they realize,” officials said in a social media post.

The Bolivar City Fire Department, Bolivar Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Citizens Memorial Hospital, and Cox Aircare responded.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.