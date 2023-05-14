Semi-truck driver safe after cab went over an I-44 bridge in Oklahoma City

Courtesy: Oklahoma Highway Patrol
Courtesy: Oklahoma Highway Patrol(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KY3) - A semi-truck driver is safe after his cab went over a bridge in Oklahoma City Sunday morning.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver told troopers another car cut him off causing him to swerve and go over the bridge.

The highway patrol shared pictures of fire crews using a ladder to rescue the driver from the semi-truck.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

