Semi-truck driver safe after cab went over an I-44 bridge in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KY3) - A semi-truck driver is safe after his cab went over a bridge in Oklahoma City Sunday morning.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver told troopers another car cut him off causing him to swerve and go over the bridge.

The highway patrol shared pictures of fire crews using a ladder to rescue the driver from the semi-truck.

