Six sets of twins graduate from Missouri high school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several schools across the Ozarks held graduation ceremonies this weekend, and one school had a unique group of grads.

In Purdy, Missouri the high school class of 2023 will be one to remember. Six sets of twins walked across the stage Saturday night to receive their diplomas.

One out of five Purdy graduates is one of the twins.

