Armed robbery at Route 66 gas station near Branson shocks employees; suspect still at large

Christian County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in identifying armed robber(Elizabeth VanMetre)
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHESTNUTRIDGE, Mo. (KY3) - A robbery at a Route 66 gas station prompted authorities to launch an investigation and request public support in identifying the suspect responsible for the incident.

According to Masess Patel, an employee who has worked at the gas station for two years, the robber entered the premises and demanded money at gunpoint.

Patel complied with the demands and handed over the cash from the register. The suspect further demanded money from Patel’s pockets and instructed him to lie on the ground, threatening his life.

“This was [my] the first time seeing a gun, and I’m shocked,” Patel expressed.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for the suspect, described as a white male in his 40s or 50s, with gray in his beard. The gas station’s surveillance cameras captured footage of the incident, which is currently being examined by investigators.

Christian County armed robbery(KY3)

The Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information regarding the suspect or the incident to contact them, emphasizing that the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities have not confirmed whether the suspect acted alone or had accomplices.

Despite shots being fired, no injuries were reported during the robbery. Patel, while unharmed, admitted that he never anticipated such an event during his morning shift.

As the investigation unfolds, law enforcement encourages the community to remain vigilant and report any relevant information to assist in the apprehension of the suspect.

