Cumulative marijuana sales reach $1 billion since 2020

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri’s marijuana industry has marked a major milestone.

Pot sales in the state continue to smash records just months after recreational sales got the green light.

In February, Missouri hit $745 million in cumulative marijuana sales, which includes both medicinal and adult use.

In March, that number grew to $817 million and then $992 million in April.

Medical marijuana sales first started back in October 2020 and now, marijuana is a billion-dollar industry in the Show-Me State.

It reached that one billion dollar mark in sales on May 2.

