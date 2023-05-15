Fact Finders Extra: Sound wall too close to road?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT is installing more sound wall panels along James River. They are being built on the north side of Route 60 as part of the U.S. ROUTE 60 (James River Freeway) Widening Project Between National Avenue and Kansas Expressway.

One of our viewers wanted to know if one section along the ramp from National to U.S. Route 60 Westbound is too close to the road.

So we asked MoDOT about the concern. “It is close, but it will have a protective guardrail barrier that will be up against it. The reason we put that one as close as we did, is because of the topography in that area,” explained MoDOT District Construction Engineer Johnny Teegardin.

Teegardin explained that if you moved the sound walls farther away from the ramp they’d have to be built taller to be effective in cutting noise from the highway. And building them taller would cost more money.

“It is close, and it feels close right now. But once it’s completely finished, there’ll be something there to protect the motorist from the wall, something in front of it to keep them from hitting the wall,” says Teegardin.

Teegardin added that MoDOT’s biggest issue is distracted driving. He urged driver’s to buckle up and put the phone down.

