FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry time & cooler temperatures will work in this week

Good Sunday evening, everyone. Our Mother’s Day got off to a quiet start with temperatures back in the middle 60s this morning. After a dry start to the day, things got active once again as scattered thunderstorms reemerged across the Ozarks. The storms this evening fired up ahead of a cold front that’s still parked just to the West of the Ozarks and because of an upper-level wave emerging from the Texas Panhandle.

Cold front just to our west ready to head on in (KY3)

Upper-level wave in the Plains keeps rain around Monday (KY3)

We can expect scattered thunderstorms to continue through this evening up until 11:00 o’clock tonight. While most of the thunderstorms could be on the strong side with heavy downpours and some gusty winds possible, I’m not concerned about a severe threat for the rest of the evening.

Scattered t-storms once again this evening (KY3)

While a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out to start your Monday morning, most of the Ozarks will start the day out on a dry note under mostly cloudy skies. Going into Monday afternoon, most of the area should be dry as the cold front starts coming in from the west. Additional showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of the front as it starts coming in through the afternoon. The storms working from West to east could be strong with a couple low end severe storms due to wind and hail. However, this is looking like another go at scattered strong showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and then to Monday night.

Mainly dry Monday morning (KY3)

Another go at scattered storms Monday afternoon & evening (KY3)

The front will work away from the region as we go into Tuesday. That means after a few scattered showers early on your Tuesday morning, the slow-moving front will keep the cloud cover around for the rest of the day.

Widely scattered showers Tuesday morning (KY3)

Fortunately, we will have a short dry spell to take us through the rest of Tuesday and continue into Thursday of this week. In fact, partly sunny skies should be back in the forecast for both Wednesday and Thursday. Then, the focus will shift to another strong cold front coming in from the northwest by Thursday evening. Latest projections show that cold front wanting to pass through the Ozarks on Friday.

Next cold front comes in with storms Friday (KY3)

The setup shows widespread showers and thunderstorms for Friday to get the weekend going. Fortunately, the setup isn’t ideal for severe weather to move in. Nonetheless, any changes we see between now and Friday could change how the thunderstorms behave by Friday. It’s something we’ll watch closely through the course of this week.

Given the more impressive rain chances for Monday, early Tuesday and Friday, rain totals could range between 3/4 of an inch to almost two inches across the Ozarks. Some localized higher amounts could certainly be possible with any heavy downpours expected on Monday and Friday.

Monday's & Friday's rain could add up (KY3)

Let’s focus on temperatures now. After the storm chances calmed down late tonight, it will be another mild start for your Monday morning with low temperatures in the middle 60s. Before afternoon storms develop on Monday, it will be a warm afternoon with many spots topping out in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Mild Monday morning (KY3)

A bit warm once again Monday afternoon (KY3)

With more clouds in the forecast Tuesday behind the cold front, temperatures will only go from the upper 50s Tuesday morning into the upper 60s Tuesday afternoon. If we’re lucky, a few spots may try to hit 70 degrees before Tuesday afternoon is through.

A bit chilly Tuesday morning (KY3)

Upper 60s to near 70° Tuesday (KY3)

Compared to above normal temperatures last week, the numbers we’ll trend quite a bit cooler through the course of this week. After highs in the upper 60s on Tuesday, we will be back in the middle 70s on Wednesday. That is still considered below normal compared to the average high of 76 degrees. After a quick jump into the upper 70s on Thursday, the cooler air behind the cold front will force highs back down into the lower 70s on Friday.

Highs mainly below normal much of this week (KY3)

Thankfully, the upcoming weekend looks dry, mostly sunny and nice. With mostly sunny skies expected Saturday and Sunday, that will take temperatures from morning lows in the upper 40s to highs near 70.

After Friday's cold front with storms, we'll be rewarded with a mostly sunny and mild weekend. (KY3)

