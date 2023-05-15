FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms again today before some dry time returns

Good Monday afternoon, everyone. Our Monday started out with some scattered showers working across the northern Ozarks. For this afternoon and evening, the weather setup will repeat itself once again with additional rain and thunderstorms across the region. That’s due to our frontal system finally working over the Ozarks today and an upper-level wave coming out of the Plains.

Frontal system working through the Ozarks today (KY3)

Upper-level wave aiding rain chances today (KY3)

In fact, the rounds of rain we saw this past weekend with more rain coming today and tonight has led to flood watches going out for parts of the Missouri Ozarks until 10:00 o’clock tonight.

Flood watch for the MO Ozarks until 10 tonight (KY3)

Futurecast has both features working together to increase our coverage of rain and thunderstorms for the rest of the day and into this evening. At their strongest, the storms could certainly be capable of hail up to the size of quarters and wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph. While that might lead to a few severe thunderstorm warnings, we are not expecting a big severe weather event today. The thunderstorm threat should start to wind down after 10 or 11:00 o’clock tonight.

Scattered strong storms this afternoon (KY3)

Backing down to showers and a few storms after 10 tonight (KY3)

The biggest issue with our storms today will be localized pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall. Given that potential with the flood watch is in place, rain amounts will vary across the Ozarks. While some spots might see as little as 1/10 to 1/4 of an inch of rain, areas that see the most rain could see near or over 2 inches in total. We will watch these amounts closely as we could see some additional localized flooding this evening.

Localized moderate to heavy rainfall could add up by tonight (KY3)

We will trend drier for Tuesday. After some widely scattered showers to start Tuesday morning out, the rest of the day looks dry while mostly cloudy skies will stay in place.

Early Tuesday showers possible (KY3)

Thankfully, the upper-level setup keeps us dry for Wednesday and Thursday under partly sunny skies.

Dry stretch through midweek (KY3)

After Thursday, a strong upper-level low coming out of Canada will push a strong cold front across the Ozarks on Friday.

Next front with storms comes in Friday (KY3)

While severe weather does not look likely for Friday, that will be another chance for widespread rain and thunderstorms that could bring another half inch to almost two inches of rain into the Ozarks.

Friday's rain chances could add up (KY3)

Once that front clears out late Friday night, the rest of the weekend and early next week looks dry and mild.

Before the storms become more widespread today, temperatures across much of the Missouri Ozarks and northern Arkansas should be around 80 degrees or in the lower 80s. Areas to the north of Springfield should see highs mainly in the middle to upper 70s.

Warm again this afternoon (KY3)

Even with clouds hanging around going into Tuesday, the air will trend a little cooler behind our frontal system. After morning lows in the upper 50s across much of the Ozarks, highs will struggle to get into the upper 60s and even some lower 70s for the afternoon.

A bit chilly for Tuesday morning (KY3)

Upper 60s to lower 70s Tuesday (KY3)

Compared to last week’s highs above normal, the rest of the week looks quite milder in comparison. With partly sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday, highs will return to the middle and upper 70s. Friday’s storm system will begin another drop in temperatures with highs back in the lower 70s.

Cooler Tuesday and staying mainly mild this week (KY3)

As far as the coming weekend is concerned, it looks nice with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and partly sunny skies on Sunday.

Nice weekend after Friday's storms (KY3)

While morning lows for both Saturday and Sunday could drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s, the afternoon highs look great with those numbers ranging between the upper 60s and lower 70s.

