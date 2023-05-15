Glendale High School teacher resigned after repeatedly using racial slur

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Public School District announced Monday that the Glendale High School teacher who repeatedly used a racial slur in class last week has resigned.

Below is the statement from Springfield Public Schools:

The teacher who was initially placed on administrative leave following the situation at Glendale High School is no longer employed by Springfield Public Schools. Furthermore, much speculation has occurred regarding student discipline related to a video recording of the unacceptable classroom incident. Student discipline is confidential, per federal law, and Springfield Public Schools cannot disclose specifics related to actions taken. The student handbook is clear, however, on consequences for inappropriate use of electronic devices. Any consequences applied per the scope and sequence would also consider if minors are identifiable in the recording and what, if any, hardships are endured by other students due to a violation of privacy with the dissemination of the video in question. SPS is confident that the district appropriately and promptly handled all matters related to what occurred at Glendale. We want our schools to be safe and welcoming learning environments. When students have concerns, they should follow the appropriate steps for reporting.

On Tuesday, May 9, a student started recording a video as a classmate confronted the teacher.

Teacher, “Is the word --- not allowed?”

Student, “I’m just saying right now, as a teacher, if you want to keep your job... This isn’t a threat from me.”

Teacher, “I’m not calling anyone a --- .”

Student, “I understand.”

Teacher, “I can say the word.

The teacher said the N-word twice in the video after reportedly saying it several times before the student started recording. She told her Mom, who called Glendale High School leaders. The mother said when she arrived at the school before noon, the teacher was already being escorted out.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.