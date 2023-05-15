Investigators say umpire assaulted Camden County deputy by putting him in a chokehold

Neal A. Sidebottom, 56, of Versailles, Mo., faces charges of first-degree assault of a special...
Neal A. Sidebottom, 56, of Versailles, Mo., faces charges of first-degree assault of a special victim with serious physical injury and resisting arrest.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACKS CREEK, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies arrested an umpire after investigators say he placed a deputy in a chokehold following an argument at a ball game.

Neal A. Sidebottom, 56, of Versailles, Mo., faces charges of first-degree assault of a special victim with serious physical injury and resisting arrest.

The incident happened Saturday at the Ballparks National on Kissick Way in Macks Creek. Investigators say the deputy spoke with a woman who claimed Sidebottom shoved her out of his way during a disagreement. When the deputy approached the umpire to get his statement, investigators say Sidebottom refused to identify himself and walked away. Investigators said when the deputy stopped him, he took him to the ground in a chokehold. After a struggle, several spectators pulled the umpire off the deputy.

Emergency crews transported the deputy to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.

A judge ordered Sidebottom held on a $100,000 bond.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in serious condition after getting shot multiple times overnight in Springfield
Purdy, Missouri Graduates
Six sets of twins graduate from southwest Missouri high school
Christian County armed robbery
Christian County authorities looking for man involved in an armed robbery in Saddlebrooke
Some rain chances, but more dry time, this week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms possible this afternoon
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Body of a deceased baby found in wooded Kansas City area

Latest News

This male Hound mix puppy was found on May 8th
Leigh’s Lost and Found: the clues this lost dog has an owner somewhere
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Missouri Governor Parson signs 2023 supplemental budget bill
Springfield shelters overrun with kittens
Some rain chances, but more dry time, this week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms possible this afternoon