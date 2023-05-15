Joe Montana headlines Missouri State’s Public Affairs Conference in September

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Four-time Superbowl-winning quarterback Joe Montana will speak at Missouri State University this fall.

The former San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback will be the 2023 Public Affairs Conference keynote speaker. The conversation will take place at 7 p.m. on Sept. 26 at Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts.

The keynote event kicks off the conference, scheduled for Sept. 26-28. The theme is “Navigating the Now: tradition, innovation, and wisdom in a world of change.”

Brent Dunn, Missouri State University Foundation executive director, said Montana has proven he’s not only a winner but also a leader both on and off the field.

“Widely considered one of the best NFL quarterbacks of all time, Joe will inspire us to lead with excellence and integrity,” Dunn added.

Montana’s keynote is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required. The event is made possible by the Missouri State Foundation with support from KY3.

Opportunity to meet Montana

The foundation will host a VIP reception with Montana at 5:30 p.m. before his talk.

Guests will:

Have a photo opportunity with Montana.

Enjoy cocktails, beverages and hors d’oeuvres.

Get special reserved seating at the keynote.

Tickets are $150 per person and are available for purchase online or by calling 417-836-4143.

Contact Stephanie Smith, MSU senior director of donor relations and special events, at the above number for more information.

Montana now brings lessons of preparation, teamwork and performance under pressure to audiences as a popular motivational speaker. In September 2005, he released his second book, “The Winning Spirit: 16 Timeless Principles that Drive Performance Excellence.”

As an NFL quarterback, Montana led the San Francisco 49ers to four Super Bowl Championships. He won more than 70% of the games he started during his 16-year career, and he continues to be an all-time NFL leader in quarterback ratings.

Montana was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player twice and earned three Super Bowl Most Valuable Player awards. He was selected to eight Pro Bowls and named an All-Pro five times.

He retired from professional football in 1995 and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

He graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a bachelor’s degree in marketing. He lives with his family in California.

