Leigh’s Lost and Found: the clues this lost dog has an owner somewhere

This male Hound mix puppy was found on May 8th
This male Hound mix puppy was found on May 8th(kytv)
By Leigh Moody
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - in our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, there are several clues our featured lost dog has an owner somewhere.

First off, the dog does have a collar on and he’s also obviously been well taken care of.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “he’s in very good shape, good body weight, overall condition. Even his toenails are trimmed. He did have a camo collar on but no chip so we haven’t been able to find an owner.”

Animal control says he’s some kind of Hound mix, only about six to eight months old. And he’s going to be a big dog, since he’s already 60 pounds.

He has a distinctive nub tail and brindle coat. Someone found him in the 800 block of south Missouri in Springfield last Monday, May 8th.

If you recognize this dog call animal control at 417-833-3592.

Animal control

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in serious condition after getting shot multiple times overnight in Springfield
Purdy, Missouri Graduates
Six sets of twins graduate from southwest Missouri high school
Christian County armed robbery
Christian County authorities looking for man involved in an armed robbery in Saddlebrooke
Some rain chances, but more dry time, this week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms possible this afternoon
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Body of a deceased baby found in wooded Kansas City area

Latest News

Neal A. Sidebottom, 56, of Versailles, Mo., faces charges of first-degree assault of a special...
Investigators say umpire assaulted Camden County deputy by putting him in a chokehold
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Missouri Governor Parson signs 2023 supplemental budget bill
Springfield shelters overrun with kittens
Some rain chances, but more dry time, this week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms possible this afternoon