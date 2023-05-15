Leigh’s Lost and Found: the clues this lost dog has an owner somewhere

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - in our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, there are several clues our featured lost dog has an owner somewhere.

First off, the dog does have a collar on and he’s also obviously been well taken care of.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “he’s in very good shape, good body weight, overall condition. Even his toenails are trimmed. He did have a camo collar on but no chip so we haven’t been able to find an owner.”

Animal control says he’s some kind of Hound mix, only about six to eight months old. And he’s going to be a big dog, since he’s already 60 pounds.

He has a distinctive nub tail and brindle coat. Someone found him in the 800 block of south Missouri in Springfield last Monday, May 8th.

If you recognize this dog call animal control at 417-833-3592.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.