May is National Moving Month; how to hire the right moving company

Moving
Moving(Brand X Pictures via Canva)
By Savannah Harrison
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - May is National Moving Month, and with more people relocating this time of year, it’s important to know how to hire the right moving company.

Pamela Hernandez, Springfield Regional Director for the Better Business Bureau, says many inquiries about moving companies come in this time of year.

“In 2022, 41 percent of inquiries for moving companies to BBB.org came between May and August,” said Hernandez.

There are a few things you should watch out for if you’re hiring a moving company, according to the BBB. If the company doesn’t offer you an in-home estimate, you should be wary. Oftentimes they will give you a lowball estimate, and later raise it after seeing your items.

To combat this, Hernandez recommends getting at least three in-home estimates before you pick your moving company.

“Make sure that people actually come in and do an in-home estimate. You want to get at least three written estimates, and you want to make sure you understand all the terms of the written estimate and the agreement carefully,” said Hernandez.

Other things you should watch out for include being cautious of companies that demand cash or large deposits before your move.

You should also be careful of companies that have no address or information about registration or insurance. You may even consider taking out insurance to cover any losses and be cautious of moving companies that say their insurance will cover everything.

Finally, the best thing you can do is do your research. Make sure you know who is actually moving your things. Sometimes a company is a broker company, with no trucks or equipment, that will hire a moving company for you, make sure you know who they’re hiring.

Also, check reviews. The best place to do this is on the BBB’s website. You can see reviews from other consumers as well as any complaints and how they’ve been resolved.

“Different moving companies may have different levels of professionalism in how they operate with consumers. So again just knowing what that experience has been for other consumers can just be really important,” said Hernandez.

For more tips and tricks from the BBB about how to hire movers, you can visit here.

