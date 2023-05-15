Missouri Governor Parson signs 2023 supplemental budget bill

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill (HB) 15, a second supplemental budget bill for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023, into law. HB 15 appropriates more than $2 billion to ensure state government operations continue uninterrupted through the end of the current fiscal year, ending June 30, 2023.

“This bill provides critical funding to support the education of our kids and the development of Missouri’s workforce, and we are happy to sign it into law today,” Governor Parson said. “We thank the General Assembly for passing this legislation and ensuring state government continues to operate smoothly.”

HB 15 appropriates critical funding for K-12 education, higher education, public safety, mental health, and transportation, among others. Funding highlights can be found below:

  • $217 million for school nutrition programs
  • $75 million for state aid to charter schools
  • $3 million for career and technical education programs in K-12 schools
  • $800,000 for the Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant Program
  • $175,000 for the Missouri Blue Scholarship

The more than $2 billion package includes $427 million in general revenue, $1.45 billion in federal funds, and $176 million in other funds.

Governor Parson issued one line item veto in HB 15 for $25,000 to the Missouri Department of Transportation for audit costs. The line item was not recommended as an emergency appropriation by Governor Parson, therefore, does not align with the Constitutional requirements of a supplemental appropriation bill. Funding for the same audit program is included in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in serious condition after getting shot multiple times overnight in Springfield
Christian County armed robbery
Christian County authorities looking for man involved in an armed robbery in Saddlebrooke
Purdy, Missouri Graduates
Six sets of twins graduate from southwest Missouri high school
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Body of a deceased baby found in wooded Kansas City area
Bolivar Crash
Multiple people injured in two-car crash near Bolivar

Latest News

Neal A. Sidebottom, 56, of Versailles, Mo., faces charges of first-degree assault of a special...
Investigators say umpire assaulted Camden County deputy by putting him in a chokehold
Springfield shelters overrun with kittens
Some rain chances, but more dry time, this week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms possible this afternoon
Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon