Ozarks restaurants stay busy during Mother’s Day weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mother’s Day and graduations keep restaurants busy over the weekend.

Mother’s Day at Bambinos Café is always a busy time. Autumn Fletcher, the restaurant’s manager, said the day had been fast.

“I got here at noon, and it was already super busy,” said Fletcher.

She says holiday weekends like this are always a rush. Fletcher said to get ready, workers opened up a whole extra dining room and did more to make things go smoothly.

“We have a lot of extra tables that we don’t normally use,” said Fletcher. “Just prepare as much as we can. We make a plan with the reservations where we’re going to see them.”

Even with the extra people, she said everyone loves the holiday atmosphere.

“(It’s) a place where you can sit and talk if you want,” said Fletcher. “It’s a pretty fast pace for us, and I think that all the girls that work here are really friendly.”

Everyone we saw was pleased with their day.

“We’re kind of slowing down, finally getting a little bit of a breather,” said Fletcher. “Not too many crazy things. It’s hard to like to compare, but I think today went really well.”

