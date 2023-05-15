Police investigate shooting in Springfield on Monday morning
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting in Springfield.
Officers responded to the shooting near Orchard Crest and Nichols around 7:30 a.m. on Monday.
Police say the victim is in stable condition. Police have not released the victim’s identity.
Police say they are searching for the shooter.
