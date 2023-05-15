Police investigate shooting in Springfield on Monday morning

Officers responded to the shooting near Orchard Crest and Nichols around 7:30 a.m. on Monday.
Officers responded to the shooting near Orchard Crest and Nichols around 7:30 a.m. on Monday.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting in Springfield.

Officers responded to the shooting near Orchard Crest and Nichols around 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police say the victim is in stable condition. Police have not released the victim’s identity.

Police say they are searching for the shooter.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in serious condition after getting shot multiple times overnight in Springfield
Purdy, Missouri Graduates
Six sets of twins graduate from southwest Missouri high school
Christian County armed robbery
Christian County authorities looking for man involved in an armed robbery in Saddlebrooke
Rain to start the week with another strong system Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms again today before some dry time returns
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Body of a deceased baby found in wooded Kansas City area

Latest News

Rodger Rice, 39 of Poplar Bluff, is accused of shooting his brother in the parking lot of a...
Family dispute leads to shooting in Walmart parking lot in Poplar Bluff
A Glendale High School teacher is now on leave after repeatedly using a racial slur in class...
Glendale High School teacher fired after repeatedly using racial slur
Rain to start the week with another strong system Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms again today before some dry time returns
Queen of Clean: Removing baby food stains