Queen of Clean: Removing baby food stains
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Queen of Clean shares how to remove baby food stains.
How to:
- Scrape off excess with a spoon or scraper
- Soak in cool water till the stain is mostly gone
- If the stain is still present:
- Add more cold water. Spray stained area with 50% rubbing alcohol and 50% water
- Allow to sit on the stain for 5-10 minutes, and then check to see if the staining is gone
- Soak in cold water again.
- If the stain is still there, spray on some white vinegar (follow the steps above)
- Still, have a stain? Spray on Hydrogen Peroxide (DO NOT use on colored clothes)
- Last suggestion, use a laundry pre-spotter (Enzyme pre-spotter)
- Launder as usual once the stain is gone
