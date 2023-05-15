Queen of Clean: Removing baby food stains

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Queen of Clean shares how to remove baby food stains.

How to:

Scrape off excess with a spoon or scraper

Soak in cool water till the stain is mostly gone

If the stain is still present:

Add more cold water. Spray stained area with 50% rubbing alcohol and 50% water

Allow to sit on the stain for 5-10 minutes, and then check to see if the staining is gone

Soak in cold water again.

If the stain is still there, spray on some white vinegar (follow the steps above)

Still, have a stain? Spray on Hydrogen Peroxide (DO NOT use on colored clothes)

Last suggestion, use a laundry pre-spotter (Enzyme pre-spotter)