Queen of Clean: Removing baby food stains

The Queen of Clean shares how to remove baby food stains.
The Queen of Clean shares how to remove baby food stains.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Queen of Clean shares how to remove baby food stains.

How to:

  • Scrape off excess with a spoon or scraper
  • Soak in cool water till the stain is mostly gone
  • If the stain is still present:
  • Add more cold water. Spray stained area with 50% rubbing alcohol and 50% water
  • Allow to sit on the stain for 5-10 minutes, and then check to see if the staining is gone
  • Soak in cold water again.
  • If the stain is still there, spray on some white vinegar (follow the steps above)
  • Still, have a stain? Spray on Hydrogen Peroxide (DO NOT use on colored clothes)
  • Last suggestion, use a laundry pre-spotter (Enzyme pre-spotter)
  • Launder as usual once the stain is gone

For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in serious condition after getting shot multiple times overnight in Springfield
Purdy, Missouri Graduates
Six sets of twins graduate from southwest Missouri high school
Christian County armed robbery
Christian County authorities looking for man involved in an armed robbery in Saddlebrooke
Some rain chances, but more dry time, this week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms possible this afternoon
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Body of a deceased baby found in wooded Kansas City area

Latest News

Lamar Johnson, pictured at a law office in Clayton, Mo., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, is now free...
St. Louis prosecutor seeks to free man imprisoned 33 years for murder, citing evidence of innocence
This male Hound mix puppy was found on May 8th
Leigh’s Lost and Found: the clues this lost dog has an owner somewhere
With gas prices lower than they were a year ago, millions more Americans are expected to hit...
ASP hitting the road along with millions of holiday drivers
Neal A. Sidebottom, 56, of Versailles, Mo., faces charges of first-degree assault of a special...
Investigators say umpire assaulted Camden County deputy by putting him in a chokehold