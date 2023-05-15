Springfield Salvation Army sorting through 15 tons of donations from Stamp Out Hunger Campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Food is piled high at charities across the country following the Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive this past weekend.

People at the Salvation Army here in Springfield are sorting through mountains of donations, nearly 15 tons worth.

In order to get that food onto dinner tables across the area, leaders with the charity are hoping for additional volunteers over the next couple of days.

“To really use it we need to take that food take it out of the bags. we need to sort it by type. we need to put it into boxes so that we can have a good mixture of food for when people come here for the food pantry. so this is just the beginning of the process. it takes a lot of work to get it ready to give to a family,” said Salvation Army Major Jon Augenstein.

Organizers say you don’t need to call ahead to volunteer. Just show up at the Salvation Army headquarters at Kansas and Chesnut, and they’ll get you set up.

They’ll be working from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and on Wednesday, volunteer hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

