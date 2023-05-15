WATCH: Taylor Swift defends fan from security guard during concert

Taylor Swift came to the defense of a fan during Saturday's concert in Philadelphia. (Credit: @brilayfield/TMX via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) - Taylor Swift came to the defense of one of her fans during Saturday’s concert in Philadelphia.

People Magazine reports Swift called out security for how they handled a fan.

The incident came as Swift was singing her hit song “Bad Blood.”

As she was singing, Swift points off stage and says, “She’s fine” and “she wasn’t doing anything.”

She starts to walk away but then quickly comes back and yells at security to “stop.”

Swift continued singing the song without skipping a beat.

A video of the incident was posted to TikTok and has over 10 million views.

Swift allegedly gave the fan tickets to attend her concert again Sunday.

CNN reached out to a representative for Swift and to representatives at Lincoln Financial Field but has not heard anything back.

Swift is currently on her Eras Tour.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in serious condition after getting shot multiple times overnight in Springfield
Christian County armed robbery
Christian County authorities looking for man involved in an armed robbery in Saddlebrooke
Purdy, Missouri Graduates
Six sets of twins graduate from southwest Missouri high school
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Body of a deceased baby found in wooded Kansas City area
Bolivar Crash
Multiple people injured in two-car crash near Bolivar

Latest News

FILE - A man is in custody after police say he and another man raped a college student in...
GRAPHIC: Police: Men rape college student, use her debit card at Waffle House
Springfield shelters overrun with kittens
Some rain chances, but more dry time, this week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm possible this afternoon
Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon
San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Joe Montana, returning to action after two years, eyes...
Joe Montana headlines Missouri State’s Public Affairs Conference in September