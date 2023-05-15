The Weeknd changes social media profiles to real name

FILE - The Weeknd is shown in this file photo. He's using his real name on his social media...
FILE - The Weeknd is shown in this file photo. He's using his real name on his social media profiles.(Source: WCBS/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The most popular musician on the planet, at least by streaming metrics, is changing his name.

The Weeknd’s Twitter and Instagram accounts now use his real one: Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.

Earlier this month, the Canadian singer-songwriter told “W Magazine” that his next album could be the last with his stage name.

He said he would still make music but wasn’t sure if he’d use The Weeknd after that.

In March, Guinness World Records declared Tesfaye the world’s most popular musician based on streaming statistics.

The Weeknd's real name appears on his social media accounts.
The Weeknd's real name appears on his social media accounts.(Source: TWITTER @THEWEEKND/CNN)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in serious condition after getting shot multiple times overnight in Springfield
Christian County armed robbery
Christian County authorities looking for man involved in an armed robbery in Saddlebrooke
Purdy, Missouri Graduates
Six sets of twins graduate from southwest Missouri high school
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Body of a deceased baby found in wooded Kansas City area
Bolivar Crash
Multiple people injured in two-car crash near Bolivar

Latest News

FILE - Elon Musk poses prior to his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, May 15, 2023...
Elon Musk must still have his tweets approved by Tesla lawyer, federal appeals court rules
Man breaks record for longest time living underwater
Neal A. Sidebottom, 56, of Versailles, Mo., faces charges of first-degree assault of a special...
Investigators say umpire assaulted Camden County deputy by putting him in a chokehold
FILE - A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu had to return to Honolulu Sunday night....
Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii
Jacob Stokes
High school senior goes missing off the coast while swimming with friends