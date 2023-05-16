101-year-old WWII veteran takes part in graduation ceremony 8 decades later

Fred Taylor was able to finally take part in his graduation ceremony Saturday.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A 101-year-old World War II veteran celebrated an accomplishment this weekend that was 80 years in the making.

Fred Taylor was able to finally take part in his graduation ceremony at Cornell College Saturday, eight decades after he first got his degree in music.

Taylor said he wasn’t able to attend his ceremony the first time because he left school to serve in the U.S. Army during World War II.

The veteran said the graduation ceremony was a full circle moment.

“Well, it really ties the ribbon on it, makes me feel like now… now it’s complete,” he said.

Taylor was one of 13 students from the class of 1943 selected for military service.

You can find out more about Taylor’s story here.

