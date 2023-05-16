Arenado HRs in 4th straight game, Cards rout Brewers for 4-game win streak

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, left, celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a...
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, left, celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run off Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 15, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2023
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered in his fourth straight game and Nolan Gorman had a career-high five RBIs to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Milwaukee Brewers 18-1 Monday night for their season-best fourth straight win.

Andrew Knizner hit his first career grand slam in a 10-run eighth after entering as a pinch runner earlier in the inning, which began with Tommy Edman homering. The Cardinals tied their season high with 16 hits.

Jack Flaherty (3-4) allowed three hits in seven innings and struck out 10 in his 10th career double-digit strikeout game. The 27-year-old right-hander had not pitched seven innings since May 7, 2021.

Willson Contreras returned behind the plate for his first appearance at catcher since May 5. Signed by the Cardinals a free agent to an $87.5 million, five-year contract, he was used as a designated hitter for 10 days because of defensive concerns.

Following an eight-game losing streak that dropped the Cardinals to 10-24, St. Louis has won seven of eight.

Freddy Peralta (4-3) gave up season highs of six runs and five walks in 5 1/3 innings while allowing six hits.

Arenado put St. Louis ahead with a three-run homer in the first, giving him homers in four straight games for the first time since May 14-18, 2021.

Gorman had three hits, including a two-run double in the sixth and a home run in the eighth against Louie Varland. Knizner capped the inning with the slam on a slider from Mike Brosseau, an infielder making his eighth career pitching appearance.

Knizner homered on the fourth pitch after Brosseau entered, and Gorman hit an inning-ending groundout on the following pitch.

With the Brewers trailing 8-0, Jesse Winker had an RBI single in the eighth.

MOVES

Milwaukee signed 1b/OF Darin Ruf to a one-year contract after he refused an outright assignment by San Francisco. The Brewers recalled RHP Trevor Megill from Nashville and optioned RHP Colin Rea to the Triple-A farm team.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: 1B Luke Voit (strained neck) was placed on the 10-day injured list.

Cardinals: OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle sprain) did not play after leaving Sunday’s game in Boston.

UP NEXT

LHP Wade Miley (3-2, 3.60 ERA) starts Tuesday for the Brewers and LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-5, 4.11 ERA) for the Cardinals. Miley is 2-4 with a 2.75 ERA in seven starts at Busch Stadium. Montgomery is 0-5 with a 4.76 ERA in six starts since winning at Milwaukee on April 8.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

