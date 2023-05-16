Beware of turtles on roadways in the Ozarks

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Conservation warns drivers to watch for turtles on the road.

A motorcyclist in Miller County suffered minor injuries after his bike hit a turtle on the road. The driver hit the turtle, veered off the road, and was thrown from the bike.

The Missouri Department of Conservation says the turtles are looking for a place to lay their eggs this time of year. Agents expect to see more baby turtles in two to three months. As a reminder, Missouri’s turtles are protected species. It is illegal to kill them.

