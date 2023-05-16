Community rallies support for graduate with leukemia

By Hayden Savage
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Support has been overwhelming for a Sharp County resident fighting for their life.

Recent Cave City High School graduate Jacob Moore was diagnosed with leukemia in January 2023.

Since then, the community rallied support for their fellow Caveman with GoFundMe fundraisers, words of encouragement, and much more.

Cave City High School Principal, Marc Walling, thanked the community for stepping up in a time of need.

“There’s been a lot of private and individual things done for the family,” Walling said. “I know that Randall and Diane are thrilled with the support that they’ve received from the community at large.”

All across Caveman Nation, the support for Jacob has been noticed.

“That’s what makes us live and work here. The community aspect of it. The family aspect of it. The friendship aspect of it. Certainly, worth a lot, and you’re reminded of it in times like these for sure.”

Jacob walked at his high school graduation and accepted his diploma on May 5.

He continues treatment in his battle against leukemia.

A GoFundMe is still active if you’re interested in helping the Moore family.

