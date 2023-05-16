FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler but drying out for your Tuesday

Good Tuesday morning, everyone. Fortunately, our Tuesday will be quite drier compared to the rounds of rain and storms many of us dealt with the other day. Where the rain really came down in parts of the central and southern Ozarks in Missouri, the rain amounts averaged between an inch to 1.5″ for just yesterday.

Quite a bit of rain for the Ozarks Monday (KY3)

Since some spots saw rain amounts go as high as 5 inches, that has resulted in a continued flood warning for parts of Barry, Stone, Christian, Greene, Webster and Wright counties until 10:45 this morning. Some roads within the warning, main roads and rural roads, are still dealing with water either covering the road or leaving some roads impassable to start the day out.

Flood warning in place for some until 10:45 AM (KY3)

Our storm system is on the move, though. While the surface low with the system is in the Missouri Bootheel this morning and will continue to move to the southeast, this will be a thorn in our side for our forecast today.

Storm system on the move today (KY3)

After this morning, we’ll be dry for the afternoon. The clouds, however, will hang tough for much of the day. There is a chance that some could see sunshine return by either late this afternoon or early this evening before sunset.

Clouds mainly in control today (KY3)

Clouds will be more inclined to clear out tonight as the storm system continues to depart. With that, a light north breeze and plenty of rain still on the ground, that will mean areas of fog will return for Wednesday morning.

Areas of fog will return Wednesday morning (KY3)

Once that round of fog burns away, we’ll enjoy a dry Wednesday with partly sunny skies.

Partly sunny skies return Wednesday (KY3)

After another dry Thursday with partly sunny skies, our next cold front will come in for Friday. As it does, the front and the upper-level low working across the Great Lakes will bring in another round of rain and t-storms into the Ozarks. Fortunately, no indications are showing a severe potential with this system.

Another cold front with rain & storms on Friday (KY3)

Friday’s rain and t-storms could leave behind additional accumulating rain with amounts between half an inch and almost 1.5″ across the area. Hopefully, these are rain amounts that the northwestern Ozarks can capitalize on and catch up on rainfall.

Accumulating rain with Friday's storm chances (KY3)

As for temperatures, we’ll be quite cooler today compared to highs in the 80s we saw the other day. Even if we can get some peaks of sunshine later today, highs will only top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s across the Ozarks.

Upper 60s & lower 70s for today (KY3)

Even with fog looking possible again Wednesday morning, lows will drop back into the upper 50s. After the fog burns away, returning partly sunny skies will push highs back into the middle to upper 70s across the area.

Chilly Wednesday morning (KY3)

Warming back up Wednesday afternoon (KY3)

In fact, a forecast high of 76 for Springfield is where we should normally top out for this part of May. We’ll jump back close to 80 on Thursday before Friday’s system forces temperatures back down for the weekend.

Mild Wednesday & Thursday before another cool down Friday (KY3)

The weekend, though, looks a lot drier compared to last weekend.

Great weekend after Friday's system (KY3)

After Friday, mostly sunny skies will be around through the weekend and into next Monday. After some cool starts, Saturday will see highs in the upper 60s and Sunday’s highs will go back into the 70s. In fact, Monday will be only a touch warmer with highs back in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.