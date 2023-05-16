On Your Side: Driveway repair business ordered to pay Lockwood, Mo., woman for failing to finish job

A Lockwood woman was left with a driveway in poor condition and is now out of $3,200.
A Lockwood woman was left with a driveway in poor condition and is now out of $3,200.
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOCKWOOD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say, Mary Kahre, a resident of Lockwood, fell victim to a deceitful scheme in 2021 when individuals posing as driveway repairers took advantage of her trust. Initially offering a reasonable price for their services, they later inflated the cost, failed to complete the job, and departed.

However, recent developments have brought a potential resolution. Leroy Williams was apprehended in northeast Missouri and ordered to pay her back the $3,200. Dade County Sheriff’s deputies say they found Williams’ involvement in similar fraudulent activities across multiple states.

Reflecting on the incident, Kahre said she now only has people she knows working on her home. While repairs are still required for her driveway, Kahre learned valuable lessons from this experience.

When asked about her plans for utilizing the recovered funds, she said she plans to address it in the upcoming years.

