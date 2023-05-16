Judge, family accepts insanity plea from man accused of ramming car into Springfield officer

Jon Routh/Greene County Jail
Jon Routh/Greene County Jail (KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County judge accepted a not guilty plea by reason of insanity from the man accused of intentionally ramming his car into a Springfield Police Department officer in the summer of 2020.

Jon Routh faced assault and armed criminal action charges for injuring Officer Mark Priebe in June of 2020. Officer Priebe’s family accepted the plea, testifying during the court appearance on Tuesday.

Investigators say police confronted Routh on June 9, 2020, after he drove around the parking lot of the Springfield Police Department headquarters in circles. Surveillance video also captured Routh urinating on the department’s front doors. Investigators say the video shows Officer Priebe confronting Routh, who then drove into Officer Priebe, dragging him until he hit a barrier outside the department. Another officer fired a shot at Routh’s vehicle, hitting him.

Routh was previously committed to the Department of Mental Health because of incompetency to proceed. A judge later declared Routh competent.

