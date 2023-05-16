Man arrested after threatening employees at Sharp County businesses

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Sheridan man is behind bars after police say he threatened employees and caused damage at two Sharp County businesses on Monday afternoon.

Christopher Keith of Sheridan, AR, is facing charges of aggravated assault, criminal mischief, reckless driving, fleeing, DWI, and more.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, May 15, two subjects staying with Keith in the Hardy Days Inn told police they ran away for their safety after he suddenly became irate.

Keith searched for the two around the hotel and entered the Days Inn lobby with a knife.

After entering the lobby, Keith threatened Chaudhry and hotel employees with the knife.

“It scared me. He had that knife pointed at me, saying, ‘Where are they?’ ‘Where are they?” said Hardy Days Inn Owner Nasir Chaudhry.

Chaudhry escaped to the employee restroom to call for help until Keith heard what was happening.

“He kicked the door. You can see the footprint on the door,” Chaudhry explained. “It opened just like that.”

After leaving the Days Inn, Keith drove his vehicle to the Spring River Lodge just up the road, where he held two lodge employees at knife-point.

Keith then exited the lodge and ran his truck into the building, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

He led police on a chase east of Hardy on Highway 63, wrecking his vehicle on “Bowman Hill.”

Keith held a knife to his throat, telling law enforcement, “God be with me.”

Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell convinced him to drop the knife and was later taken into custody.

Law enforcement says this was an isolated incident, and the public is not in danger.

Sharp County Sheriff’s Department, Hardy Police Department, Highland Police Department, and Cherokee Village Police Department were all involved in the chase.

