MANHUNT: Law enforcement searching for suspect wanted near Saddlebrook, Mo.

SADDLEBROOK, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement is searching for a man on the Taney and Christian County lines who is wanted out of Arkansas.

Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol say officers with the Branson Police Department began pursuing the suspect’s vehicle, heading north on U.S. 65. The suspect then ditched the car.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter in the Saddlbrook area. Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.