MANHUNT: Law enforcement searching for suspect wanted near Saddlebrook, Mo.

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SADDLEBROOK, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement is searching for a man on the Taney and Christian County lines who is wanted out of Arkansas.

Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol say officers with the Branson Police Department began pursuing the suspect’s vehicle, heading north on U.S. 65. The suspect then ditched the car.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter in the Saddlbrook area. Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Glendale High School teacher is now on leave after repeatedly using a racial slur in class...
Glendale High School teacher resigned after repeatedly using racial slur
Shannon County Jane Doe. Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol
Missouri State Highway Patrol asking for help to identify woman; remains were found in Shannon County in 2022
Neal A. Sidebottom, 56, of Versailles, Mo., faces charges of first-degree assault of a special...
Investigators say umpire assaulted Camden County deputy by putting him in a chokehold
A Glendale High School teacher is now on leave after repeatedly using a racial slur in class...
Glendale High School teacher placed on leave after repeatedly using racial slur
Purdy, Missouri Graduates
Six sets of twins graduate from southwest Missouri high school

Latest News

Perrigo Company recalled Gerber's Good Start Infant Formula because of possible contamination.
Recalled Gerber baby formula sent to US retailers after recall began, wholesaler says
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Kim Gardner steps down as St. Louis’ elected prosecutor 2 weeks sooner than planned
Drier now but more storms later this week
A little dry stretch for the next few days
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drier days return briefly