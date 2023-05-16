Missouri Job Center hosts job fair Wednesday, offers tips for grads

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many graduates are entering the working world. Now that they have the diploma, it is time to find a job.

The Missouri Job Center is hosting a job fair on Wednesday. It goes from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Missouri Job Center, 2900 East Sunshine Street. It includes employers from banking, manufacturing, and IT. If you are looking for your next opportunity, bring your resume, and there will be many recruiters ready to help you.

“Just visit every booth that you are interested in. We have a list on our social media accounts of all the employers that will be here,” said Katherine Trombetta of the Missouri Job Center. “So do your homework ahead of time. Get that list of employers that you want to meet with and visit those tables and really talk to them about the opportunities they have available.”

Taking that step into the working world can be scary. It can also be challenging to know where to start. We spoke with officials at the Missouri Job Center for tips on what high school graduates need to know to take the first step in their careers.

First, explore what opportunities are available. Consider what field you are interested in and look at different companies you want to work for.

Next, write up a resume. Even if you don’t have much work experience, you can write a resume based on your extracurricular activities and school accomplishments.

Finally, consider opportunities with on-the-job training or apprenticeships.

“Oftentimes, a registered apprenticeship or a short-term training will lead to an associate’s or bachelor’s,” said Katherine Trombetta with the Missouri Job Center. “So this is just another on-ramp for someone to get into a career field that will allow them to make a good livable wage and set them up for success in the future.”

According to the Beauro of Labor Statistics, Missouri’s unemployment rate is at 2.5%, and many opportunities exist.

Employeers list (KY3)

