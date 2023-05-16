Missouri State Highway Patrol says drive safely in construction zones or face consequences

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As temperatures keep warming up, you’ll see a lot more construction being done on major roads and highways, much like MoDOT’s Pickerel Bridge project set to begin the night of Thursday, May 18.

The Missouri Highway Patrol and construction workers are imploring drivers to slow down and pay attention in work zones or face serious consequences.

”If you’re not paying attention, you can get over and clip somebody hurt somebody really bad,” said construction worker Eric Cash.

Highway construction is a job that’s as dangerous as it is important. Cash has been working on projects on highways for decades. He says you don’t do this job for this long without seeing someone get hurt.

“It’s pretty scary,” said Cash. “Everybody’s got to watch out for each other and watch traffic, and you’ve got to watch out for yourself.”

Sgt. Mike McClure with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says you need to pay exceptional attention in construction zones, if not for the danger you could put these workers, but for yourself and other drivers. There are heightened penalties if you hurt someone in a work zone.

”Your fines can essentially go up to double,” said Sgt. McClure. “And if we hit and injure or kill a highway worker because of negligence, that is, is recognized through a crash investigation, you’re looking at even stiffer penalties, including higher fines and jail time.”

Sgt. McClure says it’s important to mind the signs in construction zones and beware of other drivers on the road.

”Pay attention to the work zone signage, and be alert to it,” said Sgt. McClure. “And you’re easily and more readily going to see them if you’re not following the vehicle in front of you too closely.”

Cash says at the end of the day, you must pay attention because sometimes people working can make mistakes.

”We might step out of the work zone not paying attention,” said Cash. “Everybody needs to pay attention going through work zones because you never know what could happen.”

